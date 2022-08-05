Although there is a uniformity throughout this exhibition and one could think of it as a set number of variations on a theme, some of the paintings are more successful and memorable than others. His painting Untitled # 71 is one of the more memorable works at this exhibition. As a word of caution, Haas's paintings photograph poorly and they need to be experienced in the flesh for full impact. In this work, the heightened yellow form dominates the composition and swallows the surrounding space. At first glance, this is a very simple composition, but then on further examination the colour complexities start to reveal themselves. There is an elaborate and intricate play between the flat planes of colour that are suspended in space and seem to overlap or sink under the surface of the dominant shape.