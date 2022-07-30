The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Explainer

What you need to know about Canberra's public housing shortage

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Housing Minister Yvette Berry. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra is short thousands of public houses, which the city's most vulnerable residents desperately need.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.