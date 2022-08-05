The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 6, 1986

August 5 2022 - 2:00pm
A tiny eucalypt seedling being raised at the Australian National Botanic Gardens could be the first of its species to germinate in Australia since the last ice age, a report on the front page said on this day in 1986.

