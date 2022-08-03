The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 4, 1987

August 3 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page from this day in 1987.

A dump of census data provided front page fodder on this day in 1987, including the fact that 75 per cent of Canberrans were driving to work.

