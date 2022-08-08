The Canberra Times

Times Past: August 9, 1972

August 8 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page from this day in 1972.

An American film about a hijacking of an airliner was banned from Australia for fear it would show would-be terrorists a foolproof method of taking control of a plane, a front page report said on this day in 1972.

