Times Past: August 9, 1972

An American film about a hijacking of an airliner was banned from Australia for fear it would show would-be terrorists a foolproof method of taking control of a plane, a front page report said on this day in 1972.
Skyjacked, whose plotline sounds fairly typical of the genre when read today, was banned by the Minister for Customs Don Chipp at the request of various associations, including the Australian Federation of Air Pilots.
The film, based on the novel Hijacked, had "caused considerable anxiety to airline pilots because it leaves the hijacker virtually invulnerable," The Canberra Times aviation writer Frank Cranston wrote.
The pilots association secretary F.D.C Caterson said: "Pilots are very concerned at the rising incidence of hijacking and extortion in the industry ... we believe that to have shown the film would have increased the stimulus of potential hijackers to follow its methods."
The association pointed to a $500,000 bomb extortion against a Hong Kong-bound Qantas 707 airliner the previous year as evidence.
The plot of a film Doomsday Flight, which was shown in Australia a few weeks earlier, apparently was closely followed by the people involved in that crime.
In announcing the ban, Mr Chipp said Skyjacked "explicitly and vividly depicted" how to hijack and hold crew and passengers.
