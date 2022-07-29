On arrival she is picked up by César's son, Theo (Pablo Pauly), who tries to pick her up in another way, though she politely resists his attentions. When she encounters the rest of the Daguerres, they're an eccentric lot, all involved in the family business in one way or another and talking about having a "murder party". And there's the longtime butler Armand (Gustave Kervern), de rigueur for this kind of story.