Brumbies star Noah Lolesio fighting to retain Wallabies flyhalf spot for Argentina Tests

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
Wallabies youngster Noah Lolesio played well against England. Picture: Getty Images

Brumbies star Noah Lolesio belongs in the Wallabies squad according to assistant coach Scott Wisemantel, but whether he will retain the No. 10 role for their Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on August 7 is yet to be decided.

