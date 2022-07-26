The Canberra Times
NRL: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returns to Canberra Raiders extended bench for Gold Coast Titans clash

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:01am
Xavier Savage has been named at fullback to face the Titans. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on an extended bench to face the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

