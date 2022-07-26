Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on an extended bench to face the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday.
Stuart named an unchanged starting 17, with Xavier Savage retaining the No.1 jersey despite struggling with a cork in the come-from-behind win over the New Zealand Warriors on the weekend.
Advertisement
Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh's still not ready for a return from the illness that kept him out of the win over the Melbourne Storm.
Both he and James Schiller (ankle) could make their returns for round 21.
But the Raiders have welcomed back Nicoll-Klokstad to the selection mix after he got through 80 minutes in the NSW Cup on the weekend.
He's been named 19th man for the trip to the Gold Coast after a hamstring injury has limited his involvement the past two months.
The 10th-placed Raiders sit just points differential outside the top eight as they chase a finals berth over the final six rounds.
More to come.
NRL ROUND 20
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Gold Coast, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Emre Guler, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Peter Hola.
Titans squad: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Sosefo Fifita, 3. Phillip Sami, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Patrick Herbert, 6. Tanah Boyd, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Aaron Booth, 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Erin Clark. Interchange: 14. Jayden Campbell, 15. Herman Ese'ese, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Jaimin Jolliffe. Reserves: 18. Sam McIntrye, 19. Corey Thompson, 20. Greg Marzhew, 21. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 22. Paul Turner.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.