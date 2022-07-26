The Canberra Times
Territory rights are not an afterthought

By The Canberra Times
July 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Parliament will soon decide whether or not to give Territorians the same rights as other Australians. Picture: Karleen Minney.

While it's commendable a private members bill intended to give Territorians the same democratic rights as residents of the states will go to the lower house next Monday, ACT and Northern Territory residents could be forgiven their concerns are being treated almost as an afterthought.

