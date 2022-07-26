Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says Australia's international reputation will take a hit if parliament fails to legislate climate targets, as he confirmed tweaks had been made to his bill to satisfy some demands from Greens and teal independents.
But Mr Bowen won't concede ground to the Greens on other fronts, again pouring cold water on calls for a "climate trigger" to be inserted into environmental protection laws as a tool to regulate coal and gas projects.
Mr Bowen will introduce Labor's signature climate bill to parliament on Wednesday as the government aims to have it passed through the lower house before the end of next week.
The bill will seek to legislate Labor's goal of cutting emissions 43 per cent by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.
The Climate Change Authority would also be tasked with monitoring progress and providing advice on future targets - including for 2035.
Mr Bowen said legislating targets was "best practice", which would provide certainty and stability for businesses.
"This is an opportunity for the parliament to send a message to the rest of the world ... that not only do we have a government that gets it, we have a parliament that gets it," Mr Bowen told reporters in Canberra.
"A parliament that wants to provide a framework for the private sector investment, to provide the certainty, to provide the signals to the market both here and abroad that Australia is open for business when it comes to investment in renewable energy and storage."
Asked if he thought a failure to pass the legislation would impact Australia's reputation, Mr Bowen believed it would, although he wouldn't be drawn on potential ramifications for international trade deals.
Mr Bowen has held talks with the Greens and crossbenchers after declaring he was open to considering "sensible additions" to the bill, provided they didn't undermine Labor's agenda.
He confirmed tweaks had been made to the draft legislation, including clarification that targets can only be increased in the future and that the 43 per cent 2030 goal was a floor not a ceiling on the government's ambition.
The changes alone are unlikely to be enough to satisfy the Greens, whose support Labor will need in the Senate because of the Coalition's staunch resistance.
The Greens and ACT independent David Pocock, whose vote could also be crucial, both called on the government to consider a so-called "climate trigger", which would require that a project's emissions be considered during the environmental assessment process.
Mr Bowen deferred to comments last week from Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, who played down the idea.
Greens leader Adam Bandt earlier on Tuesday welcomed reports that the government was prepared to make tweaks to the bill, but made no guarantees it would be enough to win his support.
While insisting the Greens would continue to negotiate in good faith and wouldn't be issuing ultimatums, Mr Bandt said there were a number of points of contention, including Labor's refusal to block new coal and gas projects.
"I guess this issue of coal and gas has the potential to be the stumbling block because we're seeing very clearly from Pacific Island neighbours over the last couple of weeks, to the International Energy Agency to the UN, they're all saying 'you can't put the fire out if you throw petrol on it," Mr Bandt told ABC's RN Breakfast.
Meanwhile, internal divisions over climate policy continue to flare inside the Coalition.
Opposition frontbencher Michaelia Cash confirmed the Coalition would not support legislated emissions reductions targets, maintaining the position it took to the May election and which new leader Peter Dutton has held since.
Mr Dutton's firm stance has angered some Liberal moderates, who wanted the subject to be debated in the party room before a position was settled.
Outspoken Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer on Tuesday signaled she could cross the floor to back Labor's bill, saying stronger action climate change was the top priority for voters in her northern Tasmanian seat of Bass.
Mr Bowen lashed Mr Dutton's position, saying his "captain's call" had rendered the Coalition irrelevant in the climate debate.
"The Liberal Party - at least the leader of the Liberal Party - seems to have not received the memo from the Australian people on May 21 that it's time to end the climate wars," he said.
"They think they know more about business than the Business Council of Australia.
"They think they know more about the industry, Australian industry, than the Australian Industry Group, who have all called for our targets and for them to be legislated.
"Mr Dutton is unfortunately making a decision to continue the climate wars."
