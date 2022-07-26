The Canberra Times

Dog rescued: Malnourished and mistreated dogs are ready for their forever home

By Nadine Morton
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOREVER HOMES: Some of the rescued dogs that are now looking for a new home. Picture: Supplied

ALMOST 100 malnourished and mistreated dogs seized from a property in country NSW are looking for a home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.