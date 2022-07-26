The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese refuses to ban coal and gas projects in climate bill

Olivia Ireland
Updated July 26 2022 - 10:57am, first published 10:40am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The night before the Labor party's climate bill is expected to be introduced in parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refuses to align with the Greens on new coal and gas projects.

