The Canberra Times
Home/Video

End of the road for Neighbours spells demise of important talent breeding ground

By Damien O'Meara, Jessica Balanzategui and Joanna McIntyre
July 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's longest-running television drama, Neighbours, is the latest casualty in the global flux of television cultures. The death of this iconic show warrants a health-check for the Australian TV industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.