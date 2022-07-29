Australian screenwriter Kim Ho - who got their first screen credit on shorter-run Australian series The Newsreader - observed attitudes may need to change for Australian screenwriters to get their break in this new world of television: "We need to invert the language we use around inexperience and risk. Hire an emerging writer and I guarantee they will move mountains to deliver. I think we should aim to break in new writers on every show - an investment in the long-term sustainability of our industry."