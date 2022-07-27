A 15-year-old Canberra boy who has not been seen since Thursday was reported as missing this week.
ACT Policing are calling for the public's help in finding Tyrone Bobadilla.
Advertisement
Tyrone has not been seen or heard from since Thursday.
He was last seen at Kaleen but may have travelled to Sydney.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tyrone is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, and of medium build.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Tyrone is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444 and quote 7170158.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.