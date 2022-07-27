The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT police seek heklp to find missing 15-year-old Tyrone Bobadill

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrone Bobadilla has been missing since Thursday. Picture: Supplied

A 15-year-old Canberra boy who has not been seen since Thursday was reported as missing this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.