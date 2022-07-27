The parliamentary situation of the Albanese government can be interpreted, however, as little different from the two previous Coalition governments. Its 77 seats give it a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, and it is 13 votes short of a majority in the Senate. Unlike the previous Turnbull and Morrison Coalition governments it is not restricted by nervousness about being undermined by a junior Coalition partner in the House of Representatives; but it still should proceed sensitively in its dealings with the crossbench, out of respect and in case they are needed. Like the Coalition it must negotiate with small parties and independents to pass its legislation in the Senate.