The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Anthony Albanese wants to change the way we do politics. What will that look like?

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We now have a new government and parliament stitched on to old ways of doing things. Understanding this tension is key to digging deeper into what now emerges in this new political situation. It is the old versus the new.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.