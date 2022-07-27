Canberra mowing contractors aren't typically accused of being over-zealous.
This year's speedy growth from wet conditions has meant extra funding for services and the future deployment of a rapid-response team to keep public lawns well kept.
However, well-meaning mowers may be unintentionally cutting into grassy ecosystems, putting plant and animal species at risk.
Greens MLA Jo Clay will move a motion in the Legislative Assembly next week to protect grasslands from contractors, a move supported by ACT Landcare.
The motion will call on the ACT government to work more closely with contractors to ensure conservation areas are being properly protected.
Ms Clay says signage, education and better connection with volunteers would make a big difference to grasslands and wildlife.
She said the decision to introduce the motion follows concerns from volunteers that their work was being undone by mowers venturing into protected habitats.
"This not only kills the plants but can kill wildlife too," she said.
John Giacon is the Landcare coordinator at Emu Creek, an area being rehabilitated by volunteers in Belconnen.
Brother John said they'd had some issues with mowers cutting a bit too close to protected species and spreading seeds from invasive plants.
"The work at Emu Creek keeps our valuable carbon in the earth, retains water, cleans our ecosystem and cools our neighbourhood by transpiration and providing shade," he said.
"Emu Creek is a model of what we can achieve in other mown areas around Canberra to restore our bush and create healthy ecosystems."
Brother John said mowing creates a very sterile habitat which, while may be necessary for some locations in the city, is not what they're working to create at Emu Creek.
"If we're going to have bees and insects, birds and lizards, we've got to create the habitat where they find food and where they can shelter," he said.
There are more than 70 different Landcare groups within the ACT, made up of volunteers who plant, weed and clean up land as part of a collective effort to restore habitat for native species.
Karissa Preuss, Chief Executive Officer of Landcare ACT, said there had been an increase in people putting their hands up to help clean up Canberra's big backyard since the pandemic outbreak.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
