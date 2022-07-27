Peter Dutton recently called for "a more civilised level of debate" on social media. It's odd that he's only recently found his voice on this.
Did he forget his civilised nature when he boycotted the apology to the Stolen Generations in 2008? Could he have forgotten this great quest for civility in 2016 when he claimed immigrants would both "take Australian jobs" and "languish in unemployment queues"?
Advertisement
Was he was having too much fun joking about Pacific islands nations disappearing under the waters of climate change in 2015 to get around to drafting laws on civility? Could his fingers have strayed from drafting "civility in social media" legislation when he accidentally texted an insult about a journalist to her?
Was he a bit too busy inventing "African gangs" in Melbourne to offer legislation for that when he was in government in 2018? Was he a bit confused about civility when he claimed his Labor opponent in his seat was "using her disability as an excuse" in the 2019 election campaign?
This is a bit like Dutton, spending nine years in office, not thinking about nuclear power and then, only once he and Angus Taylor are no longer in a position to do anything about the electricity grid, to suggest we need to start building nuclear power stations.
Dutton seems to be a bit forgetful. A bit slow to fix and a bit quick to criticise. No wonder he's leader of the opposition.
On an important workday for federal politicians this week, the new Opposition chose to show much contempt for the health and wellbeing of those around them. Sitting close together in St Andrew's Canberra for the ecumenical service prior to the opening of the 47th Parliament, Peter Dutton and his Liberal and National party shadow ministers, backbenchers and guests were, almost without exception, maskless.
On the other side of the aisle the Labor government and guests wore masks, in accordance with the advice delivered publicly for some time now by both ACT and federal government health officials. The PM had also made it clear he expected mask wearing by the new parliament when distancing was not possible.
Peter Dutton's clear disinterest in upholding this advice, as a leader, role modeller and chief messenger to his troops, constituents, and the broader electorate, is also a resounding slap in the face for the many tens of thousands of COVID sufferers and exhausted health and other front-line workers around the nation whose workplaces and lives in general are so badly impacted by the continuing pandemic.
The Opposition's "care factor" is very low indeed.
I was dismayed that at the Last Post Ceremony at the War Memorial on Monday evening (pictured) virtually no one wore a mask.
That included the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition.
Australia currently has one of the highest rates of infection of COVID-19. We are experiencing deaths in the thousands. Governments have been reluctant to mandate masks but have been encouraging people to wear them.
What sort of example was being set when senior members of the government were not wearing masks in a gathering of many people, all closely standing together?
I can't understand why so few people are wearing masks.
As other writers have noted, very few people are wearing masks in indoor settings such as supermarkets and shopping malls. Is this a lack of interest or a belief that they are somehow immune?
Wearing masks is such a simple action but it can be an effective deterrent to the spreading of COVID-19. Why is it so hard to get people to wear them?
I read with some interest the letter from Jane Timbrell of Reid (Letters, July 25) concerning the aged community losing any capital gain when buying into a retirement village or a residential aged care facility.
As an aged widow in Canberra, I have been considering my options into the future. A retirement village is an attractive option when it comes to having some basic support; most importantly some community close by, a bus to take me to the local shops, someone to change the light bulbs or organise a plumber and maintain the buildings and grounds, and to pay the rates.
Advertisement
These services are all paid through my monthly fees. I still have to pay for my utilities. So why is it that I am not entitled to the capital gain on my home in a retirement village when I go to sell?
Len Goodman's memory is short and biased (Letters, July 27). When the Abbott government took the reins they spent months, if not a couple of years, blaming the Labor government for the financial situation.
Trust in government and politicians desperately needs to be restored as part of the renewal process.- Vee Saunders, Weetangera
It's easy to be critical. To be fair, the present Labor government inherited a dismal financial situation as a result of LNP mismanagement. There is a great deal to fix, not only in the economy but within the very culture of Parliament where hypocrisy, lying and rorting became acceptable.
Trust in government and politicians desperately needs to be restored as part of the renewal process.
Wildfires are raging across large parts of Spain, France and Portugal as a heatwave blankets southern Europe. It is displacing tens of thousands of people and resulting in deaths and loss across the region.
Advertisement
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40 degrees last Tuesday, fuelling a spate of fires across London. Firefighters in California are battling a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park.
Climate scientists have long warned that the warming climate would make wildfires more frequent and intense. As global carbon emissions continue to rise, we are experiencing a greater frequency and intensity of extreme heatwaves and wildfires.
We are in a climate emergency. Governments across the globe need to radically alter their energy policies and phase out fossil fuel use to protect our communities.
This includes Australia; there is no longer any excuse to approve anymore new coal or gas projects in the country. The future and liveability of Australia is at stake; none of us can bear to go through another repeat of the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires.
On August 6, the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima will be marked by the ringing of the Peace bell. It should also be a time to reflect on Canberra's role in the Manhattan Project and the associated worldwide search for U235 deposits, the raw material for the Hiroshima bomb, Little Boy.
The British government sought known uranium mines at Mt Painter and Pyramid Hill in South Australia to be reopened and the purity of the ore to be examined. The ore samples were tested at the Minerals Survey Office then located on the site of the GPO in Civic today.
Advertisement
The final report confirmed the weapons grade of the ore sample and said the Mt Painter mine could provide material for an estimated nine bombs if needed.
In my humble opinion, every government employee in a genuine liberal democracy should abide by the principles espoused by Chris Ansted (Letters, July 23).
That is particularly true of government ministers and those who report directly to the minister.
But that is forestalled if subordinates are not encouraged to do so and accept their share of responsibility for providing their very best advice, and if requested by the minister, their second and even third best advice.
Most Ministers and senior executives I advised were amenable to being politely, patiently, and convincingly told what I thought. On the other hand, astuteness is not a skill that subject specialist are taught.
It took me a while to realise that I needed to develop that skill and, even then, I made some mistakes along the way; usually due to hubris and/or impatience with my generalist interlocuters.
Advertisement
Your correspondent S W Davey (Letters, July 25) wants you to cancel one of the few really perceptive columnists you have in Bradley Perrett. I find this anti-democratic and quite frankly, pathetic.
Far from being a China hater, as Davey alleges, I'd wager Mr Perrett loves the Chinese people (he was there for 16 years after all). If he hates anyone it would be the brutal and Orwellian Chinese Communist Party under their dictatorial leader President Xi.
When talking about China it is always important to separate the Chinese people from the CCP. The CCP may be the enemy of freedom loving people everywhere (including their own citizens) but the people are not.
Make the Bali trippers wear biosecurity socks home.
I can't believe ACT government can waste two billion dollars plus on a tram while people needing gynaecological cancer treatment have to travel to Sydney or Newcastle because it's not available in Canberra hospitals.
I'm puzzled "true believers" like Morrison's claims Satan is responsible for all the bad things that happen. Is Satan more powerful than God or is God is indifferent to Satan's evil deeds?
Advertisement
Scomo left our country in an appalling mess and then had his government hide a damning environmental report. Now we know why. Was that God's plan for Australia?
In the lead up to the elections on May 21, Scott Morrison was running a close second to Tony Abbott for being the worst Australian PM ever. His performance on the morning of the elections, concerning an "on water matter" near Christmas Island, made him the clear winner of that race.
According to a recent television commercial, international lipstick day is approaching. After some research, I discovered July 29 is also national chicken wing day, international tiger day, national talk in an elevator day, national lasagne day and (soon to come I'm sure), international blue water in the toilet day.
Do the seven Manly footballers go to church and donate their free time to help others needier than them? Are they sin free, don't drink or drive erratically and don't have tattoos? If the answer is no to any of the above stop being hypocritical. They knew this round was part of the league. You can't catch gay.
It's been noted that natural disasters are costing us more and more every year. I guess they'll have to cut down on them in the next federal budget.
Bill Stefaniak rightly, and succinctly, dissects the Canberra Greens electric vehicle "policy" as nave and elitist. I was just going to write in and suggest an anagram of carp as a suitable descriptor.
Advertisement
Good Lord, Gordon Fyfe (Letters, July 22) I hope you're only wasting your cheap Scotch on drowning the flavour of Canberra water. The best Scotch is, of course, taken neat, not diluted.
As in ancient times, are we witnessing a gradual collapse of a civilisation; this time on a global scale?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.