In reality, people do know why. It might be the time they asked to have an assistance animal. It could be the time they stood up to an unfair rent increase. It could be when they sent their fifth email asking if, please, could you get around to fixing the toilet? The pattern is that termination without grounds is retaliatory. It is used to punish people for exercising their rights, and the threat of it is used to discourage advocacy and silence renters.

