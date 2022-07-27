The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'We really don't know': Authorities unsure which way ACT's COVID wave is headed

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Health authorities are unsure which way the COVID wave will go in the ACT, in an uncertain time where experts have predicted cases could fall while government modelling showed a peak was still to come.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.