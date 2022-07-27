Welcome signs on the inflation front

That, in turn, highlights the complex nature of the challenge the government and the Reserve Bank have to deal with. Much of the global inflationary pressure is not just the result of wage expectations or economic policy. It is also being driven by supply chain disruptions caused by labour shortages, lockdowns in China, and soaring fossil fuel costs that have come about as part of the economic fallout from Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. The morning-after hangover from the trillions of dollars of Keynesian economic stimulus used to offset the recessionary impact of COVID hasn't helped either.

