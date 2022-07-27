The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Welcome signs on the inflation front

By The Canberra Times
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers. Picture: Richard Crouch.

While Dr Jim Chalmers won't be tearing up the text of the anti-inflationary Philippic he is due to deliver in Parliament on Thursday, even he must be taking some heart from Wednesday's better than expected CPI result.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.