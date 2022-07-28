A number of Canberra's most talented athletes have their eyes locked in on gold at the Commonwealth Games.
The quadrennial event will kick off on Friday morning (AEST), with the opening ceremony to be held at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.
Advertisement
The city and its surrounds will host the 12-day multi-sport competition, the first to be held in England since the 2002 Manchester Games.
Australia has assembled a 429-strong team for the event, the biggest to contest an overseas Commonwealth Games.
Leading the charge for the ACT are the likes of veterans Kelsey-Lee Barber, Sharni Williams and Andrew Charter, while a number of young guns will also eye success on debut.
That's a crop that includes Brumbies talent Corey Toole and emerging mountain biker Zoe Cuthbert.
The Commonwealth Games will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and streamed on 7plus.
Javelin star Kelsey-Lee Barber headlines a crop of seven athletes eyeing track and field glory throughout the next week.
The 30-year-old is riding high after a stunning performance to claim victory at the recent World Championships. She has been struck down by COVID, but with javelin to be held at the end of the program, is expected to line up in Birmingham.
Canberra's para-athletes will be well-represented, the likes of Angela Ballard and Samuel Carter pursuing Commonwealth Games medals.
Kelsey-Lee Barber: Women's javelin final, Sunday, August 7
Evan O'Hanlon: Men's T38 100m, Wednesday, August 3
Jaydon Page: Men's T47 100m, Tuesday, August 2
Sam Carter: Men's T54 1500m heats, Wednesday, August 3; Men's T54 1500m final, Friday, August 5.
Angela Ballard: Women's T54 1500m heats, Tuesday, August 2; Women's T54 1500m final, Thursday, August 4.
Indiana Cooper: Women's T38 100m, Tuesday, August 2.
Jake Lappin: Men's T54 marathon, Saturday, July 30; Men's T54 1500m heats, Wednesday, August 3; Men's T54 1500m final, Friday, August 5.
Mountain Biker Dan McConnell won bronze eight years ago and gold is on his radar for what could be his last Games. Zoe Cuthbert is at the opposite end of her career, preparing to compete in one of the biggest races of her life.
Dan McConnell: Men's mountain bike, Wednesday, August 3
Advertisement
Zoe Cuthbert: Women's mountain bike, Wednesday, August 3
Woden Valley junior James Bacueti has his sights set on gold in the vault and while his former coach Zou Li Min won't be present in Birmingham, he will be central to Bacueti's thoughts.
The mentor passed away in 2015, prompting Bacueti to take a break from the sport. Since returning in 2018, the 27-year-old hasn't looked back and he's determined to stand on the podium at his maiden Commonwealth Games.
UC graduate Mitch Morgans joins Bacueti in the Australian team and will be targeting the parallel bars competition.
James Bacueti: Men's all-round and individual qualifying, Friday, July 31; Men's vault final, Tuesday, August 2.
Mitch Morgans: Men's all-round and individual qualifying, Friday, July 31; Men's parallel bars final, Tuesday, August 2.
Advertisement
Vision impaired athlete Sam Harding has made the transition from the track to the triathlon course for the Commonwealth Games.
The runner competed in the 1500m race at the 2020 Paralympic Games, but he's set for a new challenge in Birmingham.
Harding will partner with guide Luke Harvey for the vision impaired para-triathlon race.
Sam Harding: Men's PTVI, Sunday, July 31
Corey Toole burst on to the sevens scene with a series of outstanding performances in the recent World Series, including a 110-metre try at Twickenham in May.
A Brumbies recruit in the XVs game, he is looking to help Australia snare their first men's medal since 2014.
Advertisement
Sharni Williams arrives in Birmingham as one of the women's most experienced players and after falling to New Zealand in extra-time in the final four years ago, the side is determined to avenge that defeat.
Corey Toole: Australia v Jamaica, Australia v Uganda; Friday, July 29. Australia v Kenya, quarter-finals; Saturday, July 30. Semi-finals, bronze-medal match, gold-medal match; Sunday, July 31.
Sharni Williams: Australia v South Africa, Australia v Scotland; Friday, July 29. Australia v Fiji, semi-finals; Saturday, July 30. Bronze-medal match, gold-medal match; Sunday, July 31.
A mainstay of the Australian men's hockey team, Andrew Charter is preparing for his third Commonwealth Games. The Kookaburras have won gold at every edition of the event and they're determined to ensure the unblemished record continues.
Andrew Charter: Kookaburras v Scotland, Sunday, July 31; Kookaburras v New Zealand, Tuesday, August 2; Kookaburras v South Africa, Thursday, August 4; semi-finals, Sunday, August 7; bronze-medal match, Monday, August 8; gold-medal match, Monday, August 8.
University of Canberra student Josh Katz is preparing to make his Commonwealth Games debut alongside older brother Nathan.
Advertisement
The duo will be just the second set of brothers to represent Australia in judo at the Games.
After competing at the Rio Olympics, Katz missed selection for the Tokyo competition, and he's eyeing a medal in Birmingham.
Josh Katz: Monday, August 1
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.