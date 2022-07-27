The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Canberra units reach new record price: Domain report

By Sara Garrity
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:41pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Domain House Price Report revealed Canberra unit prices increased by 4.4 per cent over the quarter. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Unit prices in Canberra have reached a record high, making it the second most expensive city in which to buy a unit, according to a new Domain report.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.