The Victorian Premier League has become a happy fishing ground for Canberra United, with Holly Murray the fourth player they've landed from the league this month.
South Melbourne defender Murray has also been a train-on member with the Melbourne Victory A-League Women's side.
It seems Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich has an eye for Victoria, as he has already signed three other players from the competition.
Earlier this month, United announced the signings of New Zealand international Grace Jale, Rebecca Burrows and Grace Taranto, who all bring experience and talent.
A couple of them also know each other's games, with Murray and Taranto having already played together.
"Holly is the fourth we have signed from the Victorian competition," Popovich said.
"Bec Burrows, Grace Taranto and Grace Jale have signed for the club. Taranto is an old teammate of Murray so that will help boost the squad."
Murray said that it has been a dream of hers to play in the A-League and was looking forward to the chance of taking her game to the next level.
"I am so excited about signing for Canberra United and being able to play in the A-League," she said.
"It has always been a dream of mine to play in this league and to get the opportunity to do so at such a great club is amazing."
Popovich said Murray would help bolster United's defensive depth, having had his eye on here for some time.
He's looking to return Canberra to the ALW finals for just the second time in six seasons.
The signing of players like Murray was one of the keys to helping make that happen.
"I never go into a position not wanting to win," Popovich said.
"We have been watching Holly throughout the season playing in Victoria.
"She adds more depth and strength to our back line, and as an individual, a very high achiever.
"She has great ambition, and her ability is what actually attracted me to bringing her to the club.
"She will be a great addition and give us some great depth. Her addition will allow there to be more competitiveness in the squad too."
