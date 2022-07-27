The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Njegosh Popovich eyes Victorian potential to rebuild Canberra United

By Matt Williams
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defender Holly Murray has signed with Canberra United. Picture: Gold Leaf Craetive

The Victorian Premier League has become a happy fishing ground for Canberra United, with Holly Murray the fourth player they've landed from the league this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.