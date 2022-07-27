The Canberra Times

Protest group Extinction Rebellion bring Blinky the Koala to Parliament House

By Alex Crowe
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extinction Rebellion introduced Blinky the Koala, to parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Karleen Minney

Protesters met outside Parliament House to greet newly sworn-in representatives on Wednesday, calling on Australia to declare a climate emergency.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.