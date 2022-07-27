Protesters met outside Parliament House to greet newly sworn-in representatives on Wednesday, calling on Australia to declare a climate emergency.
Blinky, a four-metre tall, smoke-breathing robot koala was part of the procession, which saw protesters gather under a red, teal and green banner.
Advertisement
Labor's 43 per cent emissions reduction target was introduced to the House of Representatives to be voted on over the next two weeks, before the vote reaches the Senate in September.
Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Jane Morton said the group wasn't taking a position on whether the 2030 target showed enough ambition, as the first step should be to declare a climate and ecological emergency.
"43 per cent ... 75 per cent ... it's not the important thing," she said.
"The important thing is acknowledging that it's an emergency and then making it your absolute first priority across all departments of government."
The ACT joined many other cities, states and territories around the world to declare a state of climate emergency in May, 2019, followed by South Australia earlier this year.
Greens leader Adam Bandt's attempt to have a climate emergency bill introduced to parliament in 2019 was voted down by the Liberal government.
The bill, which had the support of the Labor opposition at the time, was labeled a "grand symbolic gesture" by the Morrison government.
Ms Morton said while a declaration doesn't promise immediate action from those in power, it provides a platform to start campaigning for emergency action.
"It's a line in the sand, once the government acknowledges there is an emergency," she said.
Labor will need the support of the Greens to pass its emissions-reduction target, with future investment in coal and gas projects expected to be a sticking point.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reaffirmed this week he does not support a blanket ban on all new coal and gas projects.
"That's not the policy of the Labor Party and we won't be supporting it, because that would have a devastating impact on our economy," Mr Albanese told ABC's 7.30.
Liberal party member Bridget Archer has signaled she is willing to cross the floor to support the bill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.