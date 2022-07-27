Why are our politicians so against anti-corruption bodies?

All three premiers chose to resign and none appears to have suffered reputational damage from their engagement with ICAC (although the Berejiklian findings are still to come). Nick Greiner has had what can be described as a stellar career post his premiership and Barry O'Farrell is currently High Commissioner to India. Gladys Berejiklian was recently appointed to the role of managing director, enterprise, business and institutional at Optus. If the reputation of these former premiers had been trashed by ICAC surely none would have held the high-profile positions they have and currently do.