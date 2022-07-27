The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT hospital patients in aged care facilities 'inappropriate', say Canberra Liberals

LT
By Lanie Tindale
July 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government's decision to transition some public hospital patients into aged care facilities is "completely inappropriate", the Canberra Liberals have said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.