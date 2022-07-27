The ACT government's decision to transition some public hospital patients into aged care facilities is "completely inappropriate", the Canberra Liberals have said.
Public Canberra hospitals have been transferring patients into private hospitals or aged care facilities to create bed space, as they prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley said the government was "shifting responsibility for patients in its care".
Advertisement
"Aged care staff are not trained to look after hospital patients, it is completely inappropriate and irresponsible," she said.
"The Health Minister has provided no information about what supports are being provided to aged care homes which are under enormous pressure."
MORE COVID NEWS:
Cathie O'Neill, Chief Operating Officer of Canberra Hospital, previously told The Canberra Times patients were only being put into aged care if they no longer need to be in hospital.
"[They] are patients that ... no longer need to be in a hospital, but they still need some care," she said on July 19.
"They might be recuperating, or they might still be working through the process of an admission to an aged care facility.
"The range of conditions will be quite varied. Many of these are older people that do take longer to recover from whatever illness or injury they've had and sometimes they need that longer time in a sort of a care environment. But it doesn't need to be an acute hospital."
Ms Castley said the government should explain why the Garran Surge Centre was not being used to treat these patients.
It has been used as a walk-in centre for COVID-positive people since January
Ms Castley said: "[Health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith] must explain why the 50-bed Garran Surge Centre is not being used to treat and accommodate patients, which is what it was built for."
Ms Stephen-Smith has previously said it would be hard to staff another department with low staffing levels in the health system.
"We would need a whole lot of new staffing to go into a third emergency department in the ACT and one of the challenges we're facing at the moment is staffing shortages," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.