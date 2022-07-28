Following multiple pursuits by police on Wednesday, a Downer man, 28, and Narrabundah woman, 32, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attack earlier this month which "involved a firearm".
ACT Policing pursued suspected stolen cars which they believed may have been also used during other crimes.
"The pursuits were terminated due to public safety concerns," police said.
Police said, at about 12.55pm, an allegedly stolen Toyota Camry was located on fire in Ainslie.
The man and woman who had allegedly abandoned the vehicle were found at a house nearby.
They were arrested on Wednesday evening.
"The duo was [allegedly] involved in an assault of a woman in Gilmore on July 5, 2022 that involved a firearm," police said.
"Australian Federal Police Specialist Protective Command resources were deployed to apprehend the alleged offenders.
"About 9.50pm, Specialist Protective Command officers entered the house and took a man and a woman into custody.
"Police investigations are continuing, and further charges are likely to be laid."
The man will face charges on Thursday of joint commission of aggravated robbery in company, and unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm and for breaching a good behaviour order.
The woman will face court on Thursday charged with joint commission of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a good behaviour order.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
