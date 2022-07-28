The Canberra Times

Ainslie duo arrested for alleged firearm assault after police pursuits

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:55am
Following multiple pursuits by police on Wednesday, a Downer man, 28, and Narrabundah woman, 32, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attack earlier this month which "involved a firearm".

