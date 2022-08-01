The Canberra Times
Victoria is set to restrict NDAs in harassment cases. What does this mean for the APS?

By John Wilson, Kieran Pender
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
NDAs - or, more typically, confidentially clauses in wider settlement agreements - are commonplace in Australian employment law. Picture: Shutterstock

Last month, the Victorian government announced its intention to restrict the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in cases involving allegations of workplace sexual harassment. NDAs have been the subject of much criticism as part of the #MeToo movement, particularly following revelations about the draconian NDAs used by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to silence those he sexually harassed.

