So what does all this mean for the APS? The first point to make is that harassment, including sexual harassment, is undeniably a problem in the public sector. A survey by the union, the CPSU, last year found that one in five female respondents said that they had experienced bullying or harassment in the prior 12 months, and 16 per cent of respondents said that they had been sexually harassed at their current workplace. The last APS State of the Service report, meanwhile, indicated that about 100 public servants had been found to have breached s 13(3) of the Code of Conduct, which requires APS employees to "treat everyone with respect and courtesy, and without harassment". How many of those breaches involved sexual harassment is not known.