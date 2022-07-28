Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber remains on track to compete at the Commonwealth Games despite contracting COVID-19.
The former Canberra talent is asymptomatic and tested positive to a routine test upon arriving in the UK.
Barber had been in Oregon, USA, where she claimed gold at the athletics World Championships. She had been looking to win her first Commonwealth Games gold medal, having previously won silver and bronze.
The Australian athletics team is currently at a pre-Games camp in Tonbridge and will travel to Birmingham in the coming days.
Barber will not travel with the team and will remain in isolation until she recovers.
While the coronavirus diagnosis is not ideal, it is unlikely to hamper the 30-year-old's Commonwealth Games campaign.
The javelin event won't be held until Sunday, August 7, providing Barber with ample time to complete her isolation period and prepare for the competition.
Commonwealth Games rules also stipulate that athletes can still compete after testing positive to COVID, with team doctors to make a final decision based on the health of the athlete.
Athletics Australia high-performance manager Andrew Faichney told the media Barber is on track to compete in the javelin event.
"Kelsey-Lee Barber is not out [of the Games]," Faichney said. "We are just working through with CGA what the requirements are for her being able to compete and there are some protocols as far as the Australian organising committee are concerned, but my understanding is she is not ruled out from competing at all.
"I have to reconfirm but I think the organising committee has said that if an athlete is well and healthy enough, then they are going to be able to compete and so that is what we are working through. But she has also got it early enough that she might be able to compete anyway."
