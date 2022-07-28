The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber contracts COVID-19 ahead of Commonwealth Games

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey-Lee Barber has tested positive just days after winning the javelin world title. Picture: Getty Images

Javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber remains on track to compete at the Commonwealth Games despite contracting COVID-19.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.