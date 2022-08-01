The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Learning from Queensland's Coaldrake public sector review

By Paddy Gourley
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wanted a review in order to "refresh its focus on culture and accountability". Picture: Getty Images

It hardly gets more proverbial than to say that Australian governments from colonial times unto the present have fitted on most points in the spectrum from good to bad, many tinctured with generous doses of eccentricity, lack of principle and what is known to the contemporary world as an "unethical culture", a euphemism able to disguise multitudes of foibles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.