The awkward and ironic fact is that a sound democracy needs to provide a degree of privacy to governments and all political parties so that their internal deliberations can be frank, forthright and productive allowing broad strategy, policy options and tactics to be fully explored. Letting the sun shine on them in the immediate aftermath of decisions is a recipe for the further trivialisation of a polity whose business has been trivialised more than enough. As happens now when they are "leaked", divulged cabinet documents would not essentially be scrutinised as a means of enforcing due accountability but for the making of political mischief, to prey upon divisions between advice provided and final decisions taken, ministers getting "rolled" in cabinet, the advice of officials not accepted etc etc. So the collective responsibility of cabinet would be damaged, its advisory documents would be reduced to levels anodyne enough to avoid political flak while in consequence denying ministers the advantages of full written expositions of what they need to know and the effective working of the key coordinating agency in Australian governments, the cabinet, would be imperiled.