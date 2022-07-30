Last year, Time Out magazine named Collingwood's Smith Street "the coolest street in the world". While I think that may be going a bit too far, it does show the attention that Collingwood is now getting from tourists, as much as locals. Cafes, restaurants, bars... rather than a day trip for shopping, it's now about a night trip for eating and drinking. But I'm glad I've come in the afternoon, because the sunlight is giving me a chance to explore one of the other cool aspects of the suburb - its street art.