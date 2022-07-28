OzHarvest Canberra celebrated a big milestone this week - delivering its nine millionth meal to the local community amid concerns the rising cost of living is crushing people already doing it tough.
The iconic yellow OzHarvest van on Thursday morning deliverd trays of rescued food to the Canberra PCYC headquarters which will make up the nine millionth meal and fill the stomachs of young people with nutritious food.
OzHarvest Canberra manager Belinda Barnier said that since starting local operations in 2008, OzHarvest had saved more than 3000 tonnes of surplus food from landfill and delivered it instead directly to help feed locals in need.
"Today is significant. On average, OzHarvest delivers 15,000 free meals a week to the Canberra and Queanbeyan community. And this week we've just hit the nine millionth meal, so it's taken many, many years, since 2008," she said.
"It represents the continuity of the service that we provide and the need out there as well. We're thrilled to still be part of the community and we're acknowledging the effort we've made into the community with our volunteers and donors."
Ms Barnier said Canberra PCYC was one of the 76 charities OzHarvest supported every week with deliveries of fresh and nutritious food that was donated after being excess to requirements.
But the rising cost of living and supply issues were having a big impact on both the service and the people it was trying to help.
"Oh gosh, every day is a challenge. At the moment the supply of fruit and veg to us is really on the decline," Ms Barnier said.
"So we like to balance what we're delivering to our agencies here in the community. We want that variety, we want that colour.
"But every day, in particular yesterday, was a struggle. Our volume was depleted. We don't like working like that, but we can only use what we've been donated."
Ms Barnier said in the face of rising costs, there was an increasing need for food relief throughout the region - but supply was never guaranteed.
"Our food comes locally from retail outlets here in Canberra and also the markets as well. I'd like to see those rise a lot as well. But mainly retail outlets, whether it be Woolies, IGA, or independent stores. And every day we don't know what we're going to get from one day to the next," she said.
Ms Barnier said OzHarvest also distributed rescued food to schools where there was evidence of children missing meals as families dealt with the increasing cost of living.
"I can only talk anecdotally, based on what I have heard from teachers and counsellors and others who come to me from schools, that kids are coming to school without breakfast or lunch and it even sounds doubtful about what they're going to get for dinner," she said.
Canberra PCYC chief executive Cheryl O'Donnell said the food would be used to feed at least 20 people every day who used its services.
"We're providing their morning teas, their lunches. And for young people where things may not be right at home, we actually make up packs for them to take home," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said it was common for young people to be getting no nutritious food at home, which made the donations from OzHarvest even more critical.
"We know they've actually getting a good feed while they're on site with us and that it's healthy meals they're eating. And we actually teach them how to prepare it as well. So we're teaching them those life skills for further down the track," she said.
Having a decent meal and a full tummy made the world of difference to the demeanour of the young people.
"It's like anyone, if you're starving hungry, you can't concentrate, you can't function properly," Ms O'Donnell said.
"So being able to have this food and a healthy decent meal, is just phenomenal. They're concentrating, they're learning with us and we've got a great bunch of kids who deserve that kindness. And the more they see that people are willing to help them as well, means they're on to a better pathway."
Ms O'Donnell said it was a privilege for the Canberra PCYC to receive the nine millionth meal from OzHarvest. Ms Barnier said both organisations were working towards the same goals, under trying circumstances.
"We want a nourished community that's educated and can budget and isn't under stress. But at this point in time, we're not there yet, not by a long mile," Ms Barnier said.
"But the fact we're working together, collaboratively, we can work effectively, with minimal resources."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
