Other remedies are available. For example, cooling-off periods are a blunt instrument but effective. They can be used not only to ban lobbying but also, as in the United Kingdom and Canada, to restrict any form of employment in a relevant area, thus circumventing the difficult issue of what knowledge should be protected. They may not be legally enforceable but their clarity and transparency makes them less easily ignored. If Pyne or Bishop had not been permitted to walk straight from their ministerial offices into related consulting jobs, the danger of corruption (along with the ex-ministers' value to their employers) would have been much reduced. Given Labor's apparent lack of interest, this would be a good issue on which to test the new government's commitment to integrity.