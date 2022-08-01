The Canberra Times
Post-employment the ultimate integrity test for Anthony Albanese's government

By Richard Mulgan
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

As is the custom, the new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, soon after the appointment of his new ministers, issued his own set of guidelines for their ethical behaviour. Though he adopted a different title, Code of Conduct for Ministers, Albanese's document is essentially the same as his predecessor's Statement of Ministerial Standards. It copies the great bulk of the earlier text verbatim, though with some re-arrangement of paragraphs aimed at securing a more logical sequence of ideas. Reference to obligations arising from the Jenkins report on parliamentary workplaces, which had been awkwardly inserted into the Morrison standards, has been rewritten and clarified.

