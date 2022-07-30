The power of poetry can cure Canberra's woes

"Within a given minute, your heart rate is not perfectly stable. In fact, it varies from beat to beat, moving from (say) 60 beats per minute to 80 beats per minute and then back down - all within a few seconds. It turns out high heart rate variability (HRV) in a resting state directly correlates with mental health, wellbeing, and even long-term resilience to stressors and trauma. Meanwhile, when you're relaxed and enjoying high HRV, another strange phenomenon takes place in your body: Your heartbeats synchronise with your breath. This happens unconsciously and beyond your control. But it, too, correlates with mental wellbeing. And that's where poetry comes in.