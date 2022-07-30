The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

The power of poetry can cure Canberra's woes

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
July 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poetry will cure what ails you. Picture: Shutterstock

This crusading column's urging of the powers that be to create for Canberra a position of City Poet or Poet Laureate (every self-respecting city in the United States and UK has one of those) is a tragically becalmed crusade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.