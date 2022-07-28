Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver an address to ANU students and staff next week as the eastern European nation experiences its fifth month of war.
The wartime leader will discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine as the nation fights off an unprovoked invasion by Russia, and will field questions form university students.
Advertisement
Tickets for the Wednesday afternoon event in Llewellyn Hall sold out in minutes but others around the nation will be able to tune in virtually, where he'll be joined by ANU chancellor, and former foreign affairs minister, Julie Bishop and National Security College professor Rory Medcalf.
Professor Medcalf said he was delighted the university could host the world leader as he talks about his nation's defence of rules-based order.
"What's special about this engagement is that it's an opportunity for students to directly put questions to President Zelensky about the challenges that his people are facing, and the need for Australia to show continued solidarity," he told The Canberra Times.
READ MORE:
The Ukrainian President delivered an address to the former parliament earlier this year, as war broke out in eastern Europe.
Mr Zelensky pleaded directly to parliamentarians for practical military equipment, such as Bushmaster armoured vehicles.
He added Russia must be held accountable for its "nuclear blackmailing".
"The fate of the global security is decided now," Mr Zelensky said in March.
"The country which is using the nuclear blackmailing should receive the sanctions, which would show that such blackmailing is destructive for the blackmailer itself."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.