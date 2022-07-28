Electric vehicles are not going to be the answer for everyone

Further to Bill Stefaniak's letter about the ACT Government's efforts to make ownership of non-electric vehicles more difficult (Letters, July 21), I offer some observations and thoughts.
I have trouble understanding how people can easily afford new cars, and seem to have a spare $30,000, $40,000 or $50,000 lying around.
I have two vehicles that will each soon be celebrating their 40th birthdays. I know they are not as fuel-efficient as modern vehicles. However, I often ponder the pollution and energy costs of replacing them at regular intervals with more modern vehicles (as many people do).
With each new generation of motor vehicles there is an increasing amount of material produced that is associated with all the new technological features. Reduced fuel usage, and reduced pollution, from the use of the new vehicle is only one part of the equation.
Once one of my vehicles collided with a kangaroo resulting in very significant damage to the car. I was able to have it repaired, at my own expense, using parts from a wrecker's. I could not have done that, had it been a modern vehicle which would have almost certainly have been written off.
There is also the intangible element where one loves and cherishes one's vehicle. I still remember the thrill of buying a car (albeit a 15-year-old car at the time) with a hood ornament, an FM radio, a cassette player, a heater with a fan, bucket seats and chrome wheels.
It's inevitable that at some point in the future I'll have to part with my cars, but it won't be easy.
About two years ago I decided that my next car would be all-electric, but price and range problems were strong disincentives. The Albanese government has now softened the financial blow ("Tax incentives to drive electric car sales", Business, July 28, p23) by removing some of the indirect costs of EV ownership.
In the meantime, the range of EVs between charges has been increased, mainly by new battery and charging technology, and will increase even further with the adoption of solid-state batteries. These batteries are smaller, lighter, have greater energy capacity, and are faster to charge than 'traditional' lithium-ion batteries.
My next car will be electric. The only question now is 'which one?' There are already almost too many attractive options to choose from.
Good on Pauline Hanson for walking out on the excruciatingly bogus "acknowledgment to country". It's almost as bad as Albo, the non-practicing Catholic and triple-home-owning socialist, attending church without being smote down for hypocrisy.
I'm not normally a Hanson supporter. Her Labor-lite protectionist instincts are a form of rorting that you just know ICAC or the menacing replacement Labor pushed before the recent election will not touch.
But you just have to admire her tireless bravery and up-yours attitude. We need lots more of this sort of practical protest against "the science" and associated stone age animism before we disappear down the wormhole.
The ACT government's unwillingness to impose basic and necessary mask mandates contrasts sharply with their extreme approach to introducing EVs; a blunt, clumsy blanket ban on fossil fuel powered cars. It inevitably won't take everyone along on the journey.
There are many other ways to facilitate the introduction of EVs. For example, we need tougher federally mandated vehicle emission standards (closer to world standards) to get EV manufacturers to treat Australia seriously and bring affordable models here. Governments building a proper charging infrastructure to alleviate range anxiety, and introducing parking fines for blocking EV charging spots would help people accept EVs into their lives.
Here is an idea to raise the profile of EVs. There is "no chance" of a V8 supercar race in Canberra, but EV race series are making a huge impression around the world, and Formula E is looking to get a foothold in Australia. A street circuit in Canberra, like the old V8 Supercars circuit, would really help shape people's views.
It's all very well to have a go at the PM for getting upset about questions regarding the CFMMEU. But I was at question time until a bit after 3pm on Wednesday and I can tell you the questions were convoluted and repetitive.
What about the disgraceful behaviour from the Coalition seats when the member for Lilley was speaking? The Opposition Leader started it off by complaining about her reading from her laptop. Then the pack behind him started to get snarly and hissy. It was awful.
It's fair game to talk about Albo getting "shouty", but let's play fair please.
For the next month I reckon it would be good if The Canberra Times appointed a panel of its thoughtful journalists to choose, each day Parliament sits, a parliamentarian to receive a "recognition of constructive and collaborative behaviour award", thus promoting the better quality of parliamentary behaviour Australians asked for in the last election.
To avoid any tendency to partisanship, the panel should submit, alongside the award, a brief paragraph analysing the characteristics of parliamentary behaviour which they chose as deserving this recognition.
The personnel of the panel should be changed on a weekly basis and be chosen so as to express the diversity among our citizens.
The ultimate goal of this award process would be to foster interest and develop theory as to the style of parliamentary behaviour which Australians regard as most suitable for this, their country, in 2022.
Surely the new government's climate legislation could be both flexible and prescriptive. In the 1980s, those countries that wanted immediate action on the ozone hole developed an agreement that had a firm first target of 25 per cent, far beneath anything that would have been useful.
Built into the agreement however was an annual re-assessment that would consider progress and also the target. Within a couple of years the target had more than doubled.
If we set a floor target and agree to re-assess annually, we have a mechanism for increasing the target annually, as we might find we can. The Parliament can review the actions, the changes and the plans for the next year.
To decide that 43 per cent is not good enough now (as some are doing) misses the opportunity to begin a process that could result in a much higher target sooner.
Trying to regulate property developers could be like trying to herd cats ("Licensing scheme would send powerful message to developers", July 25, p16). They're pretty much all the same, even the "established" ones.
Too many try to exploit, or even rip up, planning rules and construction-standard requirements. Developers are also known to sack the original designers so as to compromise in those areas.
They often try to maximise profits at the expense of quality across the board, and have the knack of disappearing when problems arise, only to pop up later in different shelf-company guises.
They are mostly not bona-fide constructors, and seem to be off-side with trade unions.
So why have developers? With solid legal and planning/design/development concept advice, a Body Corporate, consisting of committed, equity-limited unit owners, could be formed before the event, to become the client for planners, architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, and other professional consultants.
This would lead to a watertight construction tendering process; and to genuine hands-on-building contracts, all with proper provisions for independent building inspections, and works-valuation assessments, and for dealing with defects, especially latent ones.
Crispin Hull's alarmism is misplaced ("Greens are behaving like the Nats again but the PM has more leverage this time", canberratimes.com.au, July 26).
Unlike the Nationals, the Greens are guided by the science and are negotiating with the government in good faith.
The double dissolution option on "the great moral challenge of our time" was also open to Kevin Rudd but he failed to take it.
Would his CPRS have withstood an Abbott government? Julia Gillard's price on carbon, negotiated with the Greens' Bob Brown and which saw a reduction in Australia's carbon emissions, did not.
Who are the real climate villains?
So "the Greens are behaving like the National Party - again" writes Crispin Hull. Can somebody remind him that the teals and other independents were also voted in largely due to climate change? It's not just the Greens dismayed at 43 per cent, it's the experts and newly elected alike.
There's going to be a lot of egg on a lot of faces if it is revealed that Homo Denisova was present in Australia tens of thousands of years before Homo Sapiens arrived here.
Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon (ANU) deserves an OAM for his forthright work and knowledge of COVID-19. Right from the get go he advised the best way to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19 was a face mask with the addition of eye protection.
Why would anyone believe Russia or Putin when they say they will allow wheat exports? Russia lied about the Ukraine invasion, occupying the east only and Crimea. Anyone who believes what it says is a big fool.
I just heard Dr Jim Chalmers say we are in for some "heavy weather". I suggest he leaves his stateroom and comes up on deck. The typhoon has already hit and some of us are looking for the lifeboats.
Thin rainbow lines symbolising inclusion on Manly's pride jersey create airwaves awash with controversy. Yet a gigantic message emblazoned across those Manly chests for sports betting, an industry where 46 cents in every dollar comes from a person with gambling problems, excites no comment. It's a funny old world.
Pauline Hanson's yelling during the acknowledgement of country was unforgivable. However I have no problem with her leaving the chamber; as long as she never returns.
My wife and I have just been to Orange. Guess what? Petrol was also 20c a litre cheaper there. I agree with Peter Sutherland (Letters, July 26) about gouging. But we also live in a public service town where people are used to paying through the nose.
Funny. I thought that this week's round of the NRL was about Women in League, not gay pride. I could be wrong of course.
If, as has been claimed, rugby league is the Shakespeare of football codes, Manly-Warringah must be Hamlet.
No Pete Sharman (Letters, July 28), the best Scotch (from the Isle of Islay of course) is taken with a dash of water.
