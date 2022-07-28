The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rory Arnold ready to fight for Wallabies jumper as World Cup looms

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Arnold has hit the ground running in his return to the Wallabies squad. Picture: Getty Images

He's one of a number of overseas stars vying for just three Wallabies positions but former Brumby Rory Arnold has vowed to continue pursuing international opportunities.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.