Another mistake is to assume that engaging with the local community means a series of well-meaning "consultations" and then government deciding what the problem is and how it is going to be fixed. Many communities have homegrown leaders and facilitators who are able to drive local action. They often do so despite what governments want, say or do. Such people are social entrepreneurs. They master the art of telling government officials what they want to hear so as to qualify for a grant or some other assistance, and then going ahead and doing what is really needed, stretching as far as possible the bounds of the grant terms to address the real need. In the process, of course, they expend huge amounts of effort in jumping through the myriad hoops government puts before them, often at real and lasting cost to the community and its leaders. And the public servants don't get a lot of joy out of it either!