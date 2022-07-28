The Canberra Times
National Zoo to introduce restrictions to prevent spread of foot-and-mouth disease

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
July 28 2022 - 7:30pm
The National Zoo is acting in lockstep with zoos around the country, planning staged restrictions to help prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

