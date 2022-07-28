After things didn't work out at the Sydney Flames, Rebecca Pizzey is keen to get her career back on court at the Canberra Capitals.
She was originally contracted to the Flames for the 2022-23 WNBL season but signed with the Capitals instead on Thursday.
Advertisement
Pizzey was keen to reunite with her old coach Kristen Veal, who she worked under as a teenager at the Basketball Centre of Excellence at the AIS.
"We just weren't a very good fit together in Sydney," Pizzey said
"But I am keen to go to the Capitals and be with Kristen. She really wants people to learn and understand what she is saying.
"She has so much knowledge and I just cannot wait to learn all that.
"She is a really big reason as to why I joined, the girls look really supportive, and I am really excited for this positive experience and new beginnings."
The forward will bring an abundance of experience to the Capitals, having already played five seasons in the WNBL despite only being 23 years old.
Pizzey is hoping to be a player who helps the team and will aim to support the group, not be the standout player.
"I think I like to do the little things," she said.
"I am not going to be the player who scores 20, but I like to set hard screens, play good defence, be a really good teammate, maybe get some rebounds.
"I aim to do all the little things. I like to support the girls and make sure everyone is feeling confident too."
Moving cities is a challenge faced by most athletes, but Pizzey is no stranger to Canberra from her time in the capital in the past.
"I am in pretty much the same area as before which is nice." Pizzey said.
"It definitely helps to know where everything is, I have Belconnen mall near me and there are other places to go to, the lake and the Cotter so it kind of feels like I'm coming home."
Pizzey is ready for the new season, knowing the competition is only getting better and games only becoming tougher.
As the Capitals have signed another strong forward in Emilee Whittle-Harmon, Pizzey is keen to play with her new team and overcome any challenges.
"There are challenges in every season," Pizzey said.
"Moving away from home is an off-court challenge in itself. On the court, I haven't played with this team so getting used to how they play is a challenge.
Advertisement
"That is a challenge I am looking forward to as it will allow us to get the best out of each other and perform at our best in the season."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.