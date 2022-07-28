The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

INSLM Grant Donaldson warns Witness J court secrecy 'should never happen again'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Grant Donaldson. Picture: Karleen Minney

The national security legislation watchdog has criticised the handling of the secret prosecution and jailing of a former government employee, warning it should have never been allowed to happen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.