A kinder gentler parliament? Hardly

By The Canberra Times
July 28 2022 - 7:30pm
There are lessons Anthony Albanese could learn from Scott Morrison. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

Anybody who tuned in to Question Time this week in the hope of seeing a noticeable improvement in the behaviour of MPs would have been sorely disappointed. While the major parties have switched seats and there is a new speaker, the chamber is still the bear pit it always has been.

