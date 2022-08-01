The Canberra Times
Ramen Daddy moving to Dairy Road Precinct

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
August 1 2022 - 2:00pm
The Ramen Daddy team is looking forward to their new home. Picture: Pew Pew Studio

Ramen lovers will be treated to a one-stop experience when the Ramen Daddy team moves out to Canteen Ramen Bar and Bottle Shop at the Dairy Road precinct in September.

