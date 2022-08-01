Ramen lovers will be treated to a one-stop experience when the Ramen Daddy team moves out to Canteen Ramen Bar and Bottle Shop at the Dairy Road precinct in September.
As well as a dining room, there will also be a casual Izakaya bar for after work drinks and snacks, a "noodle room" housing the grain mill and noodle machine used to make the ramen noodles, a room where the giant 220 litre stock boiler will be housed and a bottle shop serving Japanese and Australian sake, wines and spirits.
Advertisement
Ramen Daddy co-owner John Leverink said the team has been working on the move for a few pandemic-affected years and they're all excited to see it come to fruition.
"Eddie in particular is super excited," says Leverink, of his fellow co-owner and executive chef Eddie Ming.
"Isn't it every chef's dream to have his own place where he can do what he wants?"
The last bowls will be served at the Verity Lane location on August 27.
Out at Canteen the menu will be expanded. Alongside the bowls of delicious noodles, Ming, head chef Regi Enriquez (Ramen Daddy, Fox and Bow) and sous chef Ao Li (Aubergine and The Boathouse) will put their own spin on much loved Japanese and Taiwanese classics. From chicken katsu "sandos", plant-based Dan Dan noodles and classic Tori Paitan ramen.
There'll be a morning and lunch menu featuring Red Brick coffee, noodle and rice bowls and a range of daily sandwiches.
At dinner, the Izakaya bar will shine, think drinks in the shared courtyard and outdoor garden.
The restaurant space, perfect for the more intimate dining experience with details and texture inspired by Japanese architecture.
At the bar sommelier Kate Hibberson has curated an excellent range of sake, wine and spirits, taking pride of place along one wall. Manager Ann Hsu will keep things running smoothly.
Canteen will be open for lunch, Wednesday to Sunday, dinner Thursday to Saturday, and coffee Monday to Friday.
Partnering with Molonglo Group, Craig Tan Architects, Melbourne, and Swell Group, Canberra, there's a fun yet sophisticated vibe to the new space.
Natural materials used in the build show off their true texture, with details of steel and timber and red oxide pavilions that frame the central gathering space.
The new outdoor courtyard, designed by Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture, will be the prefect place for after work drinks as the days warm up.
Leverink said the precinct was really coming into its own, with Canteen taking its place alongside Capital Brewing Co., Barrio Coffee Collective roasters, Big River Distillery, Jasper and Myrtle chocolates and other tenants such as Keep Co coworking, Screencraft video production, Grainger Gallery, NinetoFive Interiors, The Modern Object furniture shop, Nourish and Breath naturopathy and yoga studios; Flow Yoga and Yoga Mandir; and Red Robot industrial design.
Advertisement
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.