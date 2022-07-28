The Canberra Times

Monkeypox declared disease of significance

By Andrew Brown
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:44am
Prof Paul Kelly says while monkeypox has been upgraded, it is far less transmissible than COVID-19. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The country's chief medical officer has upgraded the federal response to monkeypox in the wake of the World Health Organisation listing the disease as a global emergency.

