The Canberra Times

Shocking reports reveal how abusers use technology to track and harass victims

By Jenna Price
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legal Aid's Amy Begley is seeing a high prevalence of technology-facilitated abuse in her work. Picture: Karleen Minney

The man who hid a tracker in his daughter's toy frog to find out where she was also planted a second device in his former partner's car. That's called technology-facilitated abuse and new research shows it's soaring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.