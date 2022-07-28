The Canberra Times
Tuggeranong Friday night market now a community

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
People gather to have a chat and a coffee at the Tuggeranong Friday Night Market. Picture: Supplied

Kylie Brown, founder of the Tuggeranong Friday Night Market, says it has quickly become a community, not just a place to sell items.

Local News

