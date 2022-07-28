Tuggeranong Friday night market now a community

Kylie Brown, founder of the Tuggeranong Friday Night Market, says it has quickly become a community, not just a place to sell items.
The market is on again this Friday from 4pm to 8pm in The Laneway, the avenue between Anketell Street and Lake Tuggeranong.
Ms Brown said activating the space with the markets had made it a natural gathering place, even if people just wanted to get out of the house or nominate a safe place to pick up teenagers after they went to the movies.
"We've created something a hell of a lot bigger than the markets," Ms Brown said.
As well as stalls, there was a firepit for people and kids to roast marshmallows. There was also coffee and always a chance to stop and chat.
