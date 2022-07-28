The Canberra Times
Opinion

Anthony Albanese wants to change the way we do politics. What will that look like?

By John Warhurst
July 28 2022 - 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent MPs sworn-in on the first sitting day of the 47th Parliament. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

We now have a new government and parliament stitched on to old ways of doing things. Understanding this tension is key to digging deeper into what now emerges in this new political situation. It is the old versus the new.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.