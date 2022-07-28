The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Nationals panel granted $100m extra in building grants against dept advice: ANAO

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:50am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former infrastructure minister Michael McCormack. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Almost two-thirds of grants given from a $1 billion regional infrastructure program were against department recommendations, a damning audit has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.