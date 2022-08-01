Before his term even started, Patten had concluded that China thought Britain's ambitions were to take "all the loot with us when we go, and to leave behind a political timebomb which would blow their autocratic regime to smithereens". Perhaps Chinese calculations about Britain were more pragmatic, that the British would fret about jeopardising their burgeoning trade with the mainland, that they would not make democracy or the rights of Hong Kong residents a make-or-break issue, and that Britain once again over-estimated the scope and scale of its control over events. After all, Britain had originally seized Hong Kong simply to facilitate the most systematic, sordid drug trafficking in human history.