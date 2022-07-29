The wardens of secrecy discredit their own system

Donaldson had no occasion to say so, but some of the problems are not unprecedented, at least in the ACT. It is not uncommon in this jurisdiction for a judge to hear a case, give reasons for sentence, and perhaps for a few interlocutory decisions, but to leave sitting forever suppression orders originally intended to last only up to the end of a trial. The Eastman case is a good example. Technically one cannot now mention the names of any of those involved in the growing of a cannabis crop near Bungendore, although the names were in the public domain for more than 25 years. All of the more than 50 suppression orders - I bet there is not even a public record of them anymore - were made without a contradictor arguing they should not be made. The former chief justice did not seem interested in organising any review of the orders. There is a public interest need for a judge to review them or otherwise they will last forever, seriously inhibiting any discussion of an important case, with important lasting lessons.